Dos Pueblos Pulls Away From The Bishop’s in 4th Period

Water Polo

Seven players scored for Dos Pueblos in a 12-6 girls water polo win over visiting The Bishop's School from La Jolla on Friday morning.

Abbi Hill led the way with three goals, while Ryann Neushul, Sophie Leggett and Jewel Roemer each had two. Thea Neushul, Olivia Kistler and Sabina Shackelfor added one goal apiece. Roemer dished out four assists.

It was an 8-6 game before Dos Pueblos blanked The Bishop's 4-0 in the fourth period.

The Chargers improve to 8-1 and next play Santa Barbara in a Channel League game on Thursday at home at 5:30 p.m.

