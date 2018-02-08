Dos Pueblos Pulls Out 73-62 Win Over Santa Barbara

Boys Basketball

Cyrus Wallace pours in 29 for the Chargers

Dos Pueblos' only win in the Channel League this season came at the regular-season finale, as the Chargers outlasted Santa Barbara High 73-62 at Sovine Gym on Thursday.

Dos Pueblos lost at Santa Barbara on Jan. 19, providing the Dons their lone league win of the year.

Cyrus Wallace had 29 points for the Chargers, while Jake Enrico had 13 and Jaron Rillie added 10.

The Chargers' 25-18 stand in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

For the Dons, Bryce Warrecker had 15 in the loss, which Stephen Davis adding 14.

