Dos Pueblos Pulls Through Down Stretch to Beat Santa Ynez, 35-28

Football

Chargers get big plays from unlikely sources, take sole possession of 2nd in Channel League

The football playoffs are two weeks away, but there was a playoff-type energy in Friday night’s Dos Pueblos-Santa Ynez Channel League clash on Friday night at Pirate Stadium.

The teams slugged it out like their seasons were on the line. When it was over, Dos Pueblos prevailed, 35-28, getting some clutch play of some unlikely sources in crunch time.

Cooper Johnson caught the game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback David Leon with 7:22 left in the game.

Johnson then made two huge defensive plays on Santa Ynez’s next possession, taking down Pirates’ running back Cash Transeth on third and 4 from the 46-yard line and combining with linebacker Nico Martinez to stop quarterback Anthony Gills for no gain on fourth down.

Running back Jayson Miranda also came up big for the Chargers late in the fourth quarter. He kept a time-killing drive alive by picking up four yards on a fourth and 4 with 2:36 left.

"For two weeks in a row, we had to put in new guys in new spaces and try to figure it out," DP coach Doug Caines said. "We talk about gladiating in the arena — it’s next man up. I'm so excited to see guys step up and make plays."

DP fumbled on its last drive at the Santa Ynez 17, but the defense held the Pirates on four downs, and the Chargers left Solvang alone in second place at 3-1 (6-3 overall) with one game remaining against Santa Barbara on Thursday night. Santa Ynez is 2-2 (5-4 overall) with a game left against San Marcos.

A DP victory over the Dons (2-2 in league) would clinch second place outright and a CIF playoff berth. A Santa Barbara win and Santa Ynez victory against San Marcos would create a three-way tie for second at 3-2. In that scenario, the league’s tie-breaking procedure for playoff berths favors DP and Santa Barbara.

Friday’s battle went back and forth.

Dos Pueblos capitalized on a Baylor Huyck interception to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

From the DP 18, Leon went to work. He ripped off a 32-yard run on second down and hit Udy Loza on a 23-yard pass to move the ball to the Santa Ynez 22. Runs by Eric Lopez, Leon and Diego Cruz put the ball on the 4 and Lopez scored, running behind Sunny Graybill.

Jesse Mollkoy’s PAT gave DP a 7-0 lead.

Santa Ynez answered with an 80-yard, nine-play drive. Quarterback Bennett Redell hit Transeth on a 15-yard pass and ran for 11 yards. Jacob Moran broke though for a 23-yard run and two plays later Redell hit Jasper Kadlec for a 24-yard touchdown. Quincy Valle’s kick tied the score at 7-7.

The Chargers turned Connor Lee loose in this game. He slipped a tackle at the left end and broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run for s 14-7 lead with 1.4 seconds left in the first quarter.

Lee had a career game, rushing for 136 yards on just five carries. His other big runs were 43 and 19 yards.

"He runs possessed," Caines said of Lee. "He runs like a deer, and he runs with his antlers down sometimes to a detriment. But when he gets going north and south, he’s not easy to stop."

Santa Ynez's Kadlec is also tough to stop. He got the Pirates going again on ensuing kickoff returning it to the 50-yard line.

On their drive, the Pirates were aided by a pass interference call on third and 7 and an 8-yard run from Gills on a fourth and 3 at the DP 25. Gills, who rushed for 73 yards on 21 carries, got the ball down to 3 on a back-to-back 7-yard runs and Transeth scored the touchdown to tie the score at 14-14 at 7:25.

The Pirates stopped DP's next drive thanks to a nice defensive play by defensive back Eddy Sanchez.

They took the lead on a brilliant run by Kadlec. He took a handoff while going in motion to his right, reversed his field, got a block from Transeth and rumbled up the left sideline for a 41-yard touchdown and a 21-14 lead.

Cash spung that play and Jasper did a great job tip-toeing and getting down there," said Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg.

DP came right back on a 43-yard run by Lee. Runs by Lopez and Loza put the ball at the 1 and Leon finished the drive with 29 seconds left in the half. Mollkoy’s PAT left the game tied at 21-21.

McClurg said it was a tough night for his defense.

"We were on defense uncharacteristically not making our correct keys and correct reads," he explained. "We were very, very undisciplined and against a system-type offense like that, where one guys makes a mistake, you saw a 60-yard touchdown.

"We’re a disciplined group, we’re not superstars on defense. We got to play more disciplined on defense. Having said that, hat’s off to them. They do a great job running that offense. They run hard, the quarterback runs hard, No. 1 is tough runner. They made the right throws when they needed to. It just seemed like every throw they made we’re right there but they make the catch. The perfect throw and the perfect catch beat the best coverage.

"I don’t want to take away anything from Dos Pueblos. They played a great game. We did not do enough right with the little things to win. It’s the little things that really killed us."

Dos Pueblos went back into the lead on its first possession of the second half. The Chargers mixed things up, with Leon hitting Jack Horton and Dillon Roberts on passes of 15 and 22 yards, respectively. Roberts made a diving play on his reception and was shaken up after hitting the ground hard. He left the game and didn’t return.

Loza scored the touchdown on a slick 23-yard run. He made a nice cut inside and ran untouched into the end zone. But the Chargers missed the PAT on a bad snap, leaving the score 27-21.

Santa Ynez capitalized and took a 28-27 lead. Camron Prendergast made a spectacular over-the-shoulder catch of a 21-yard pass from Gills for the touchdown and Valle converted the PAT for a 28-27 advantage with 1:27 left in the third quarter.

Dos Pueblos put together a signature 15-play drive, using its big offensive line and the hard running of Leon and Lee. The Chargers scored the go-ahead touchdown on a pass, with Leon hitting Johnson in the back of the end zone.

"I was supposed to run a skinny stem and I went too far inside so I just flipped my head around real quick and he saw me open," Johnson said of the play. "I was pretty happy with that."

Said Caines: He just ran out of space in the back end zone. Like a scrambled drill we do in practice, he curls back and the quarterback makes a play. It’s football, the kids got to make plays, just like in life you got to handle adversity. The play didn’t come out right but they still found a way to make it work. It’s good football."

Leon ran for the 2-point conversion for a 35-28 lead with 7:22 remaining.

The DP defense stepped up and got the ball back.

"I'm so proud of the way the defense stepped up," Caines said. "No disrespect to them, but we felt we didn’t make them earn some those scores. We came back and fixed that in the second half."

Leon ran for 55 yards for apparent game-clinching touchdown but it was called back by a holding penalty.

Nathan Crandall recovered a fumble for the Pirates with 1:45 left, but the offense couldn’t move the ball, leaving the Pirates in limbo for a CIF playoff berth.

"We got to win next week that's for sure and we need DP to beat Santa Barbara," McClurg said of getting an automatic berth. "If not, there is three-way tie for third. We, of course, have the worst draw of the tiebreakers. We’ll apply for an at-large berth.

"Unfortunately, in the last four years we’re snake-bitten in games like this," McClurg said. "Last year, we we lost to St. Joe on the last play for second place."