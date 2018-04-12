Dos Pueblos Puts Together 4-Set Victory Over Ventura

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos boys volleyball picked up a road win in Ventura Thursday night, winning 25-9, 25-19, 18-25, 25-14.

The victory, combined with San Marcos' sweep over Santa Barbara, leaves the Chargers in a three-way tie for first place with their crosstown rivals after the first round of league play.

Parker Crossland and Leo Cruz split setting duties for the Chargers, both moving around the court and setting up their teammates for transition kills. Cruz ended the night with 19 assists and two digs, while Crossland contributed 18 assists, two kills and four blocks.

Max Raphael led the Chargers with 10 kills on 12 attempts, while Erik Hollstein added eight kills and a host of scramble plays. Dan Galvan had seven kills of his own. Libero Dan Willett had seven digs and three aces.

Joseph Zamora added three kills and Jimmy Kraemer, Jack Hogan and Alex Arshadi each had two.

Dos Pueblos (12-1, 3-1) will take its competitive record into the Hueneme-Chatsworth Tournament on Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.