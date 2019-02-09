Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Sunday, February 10 , 2019, 9:02 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 48º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Wrestling

Dos Pueblos Qualifies Five Wrestlers for CIF Masters Meet

DP wrestlers going to masters Click to view larger
The Dos Pueblos competing for spots in the CIF Masters Meet were, from left: Jackson Stetler, Sean Yamasaki, Telmo Ortiz Mendoza, Charlly Ramirez Padilla, Diego Cruz and Kade Uyesaka. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 9, 2019 | 8:00 p.m.

Diego Cruz and Kade Uyesaka finished as runners-up, and five Dos Pueblos wrestlers qualified for the CIF-SS Masters Meet by placing in the top six in their weight classes at the Inland Division Championships on Saturday at Temecula Valley High.

Charlly Ramirez Padilla took fifth at 106 pounds, Uyesaka was second at 120, Sean Yamasaki placed sixth at 126, Cruz was second at 152 and Jackson Stetler came in fourth at 220 pounds. Telmo Ortiz Mendoza just missed qualifying, finishing seventh at 113 pounds.

Uyesaka earned four pins on the day and lost a tight 4-3 decision in the final against Ritchie Sandoval of Santa Ynez.

Cruz "put together a great tournament" to reach the finals in his weight class, said DP coach Anthony Califano.

Stetler raised his game from last season when he went 0-2 in the tournament.

Ramirez Padilla beat two opponents he lost against earlier in the season to earn his first trip to the Masters Meet at Cerritos College next weekend.

Yamasaki moved up a weight class, overcame a cold and a sprained ankle and battled through the consolation bracket to earn a sixth-place finish and trip to the Masters Meet.

"Sean never stops working," Califano said. "He had a rough weekend and wasn't 100 percent and still found a way to win. He is a competitive young man."

Ortiz Mendoza fell just short of advancing.

"He put in an incredible amount of work this season to maintain his weight and help strengthen our line-up," said Califano. "I'm very proud of his effort this season. He is an outstanding young man and a great teammate."

The Masters Meet is the qualifier for the State Championships in Bakersfield. The meet will include the top six from five other division championships.

 

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 