Dos Pueblos Qualifies Five Wrestlers for CIF Masters Meet

Wrestling

Diego Cruz and Kade Uyesaka finished as runners-up, and five Dos Pueblos wrestlers qualified for the CIF-SS Masters Meet by placing in the top six in their weight classes at the Inland Division Championships on Saturday at Temecula Valley High.

Charlly Ramirez Padilla took fifth at 106 pounds, Uyesaka was second at 120, Sean Yamasaki placed sixth at 126, Cruz was second at 152 and Jackson Stetler came in fourth at 220 pounds. Telmo Ortiz Mendoza just missed qualifying, finishing seventh at 113 pounds.

Uyesaka earned four pins on the day and lost a tight 4-3 decision in the final against Ritchie Sandoval of Santa Ynez.

Cruz "put together a great tournament" to reach the finals in his weight class, said DP coach Anthony Califano.

Stetler raised his game from last season when he went 0-2 in the tournament.

Ramirez Padilla beat two opponents he lost against earlier in the season to earn his first trip to the Masters Meet at Cerritos College next weekend.

Yamasaki moved up a weight class, overcame a cold and a sprained ankle and battled through the consolation bracket to earn a sixth-place finish and trip to the Masters Meet.

"Sean never stops working," Califano said. "He had a rough weekend and wasn't 100 percent and still found a way to win. He is a competitive young man."

Ortiz Mendoza fell just short of advancing.

"He put in an incredible amount of work this season to maintain his weight and help strengthen our line-up," said Califano. "I'm very proud of his effort this season. He is an outstanding young man and a great teammate."

The Masters Meet is the qualifier for the State Championships in Bakersfield. The meet will include the top six from five other division championships.



