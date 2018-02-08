Dos Pueblos Racks Up Routs of Ventura, Buena to Close Season

Water Polo

Anna Cable hauls in 19 saves over the two games

Dos Pueblos girls water polo capped a big season with huge wins over Channel League opponents Ventura and Buena on the road Thursday. The Chargers topped Ventura 11-1 and Buena 14-1.

Anna Cable finished 19 saves across both games, while Charlie Winter had six goals. Maddie Choi and Shannon Connolly finished with four goals apiece, while Fiona Sonni added three and Cadyn Cole-Dombroski put away two on the day.

The Chargers finish as the stand-alone Channel League champions for the season. Their last outright league titles came in a dynasty of four straight between 2008 and 2011.

After a stunning 27-1, 8-0 season, Dos Pueblos will play in the CIF Division 1 Elite 8 playoffs. The pairings will be released Saturday.

