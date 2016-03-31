Dos Pueblos Rallies for 9th Straight Baseball Victory

Baseball

Dos Pueblos scored five runs in the sixth inning and won its ninth straight baseball game, defeating Maranatha, 5-4, on Thursday at the San Luis Obispo Tournament.

Austin Bull won in his first varsity start and Gio Macias pitched two innings of scoreless relief to pick up the save.

Bull gave up four runs (two earned) while striking out two. Macias also struck out two.

Down 4-0, the Chargers (10-3) sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth to score five runs.cord 2-0

Dos Pueblos concludes tournament play on Friday.

