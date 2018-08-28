Wednesday, August 29 , 2018, 3:06 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos Rallies for Five-Set Victory at Ventura

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 28, 2018 | 10:26 p.m.

Dos Pueblos roared back from a 2-0 deficit at Ventura and beat the Cougars in five sets in a non-league girls volleyball match on Tuesday. The scores were 15-25, 21-25,  25-21, 25-15, 15-12.

Ally Mintzer led the Chargers with 25 kills and five blocks, while freshman Portia Sherman added 12 kills, five blocks and four service aces and Becky McKinny had 11 kills, three blocksd and an ace.

"I am really proud of the character of this team. To come back from 0-2 on the road and win three sets in a row to finish the match shows a lot of heart and tenacity," DP coach Megan O'Connor said. "We’ve put a heavy emphasis on finishing games when we get close to the end and we were really able to put the stamp on it in that fifth set. Everyone was contributing to the greater good of the team with high energy and intense focus. It was a complete team effort."

The Chargers (4-5) got contributions from several players: Kaylee Curtis had seven kills and an ace, Mikayla Butzke added five kills, three blocks and an ace and Olivia Andrews chipped in five kills.

O'Connor said libero Alison Minnich played a stellar match.

"She was outstanding on serve receive and kept us alive on so many occasions with her lights-out defense," the coach said. 
"She served tough and provided incredible leadership to keep the team calm and poised down the stretch."

