Dos Pueblos Rallies from 2-Goal Deficit, But Falters in End, 5-3

Girls Soccer

Natalia Valladares and Blythe Hastings scored great goals to rally Dos Pueblos from a 3-1 deficit in Wednesday’s CIF-SS Division 3 girls soccer first-round playoff game against visiting Flintridge-Sacred Heart.

But the Chargers’ defense couldn’t hold off a potent Tologs' attack, led by forward Maddie Leroy, and gave up two goals in a 9-minute span during the second half and suffered a 5-3 defeat at San Marcos High.

Leroy scored three goals and assisted on another for Sacred Heart.

"She was able to control the ball," DP coach Seth Asuncion said. "Her first touch was impeccable. She set herself up and after her first touch she knew exactly where her teammates were going. She didn’t lose the ball."

In the first playoff game for all the players on the team, the Chargers (12-6-6) got off to a nervous start and allowed Leroy to score off a corner kick in the first two minutes. Ten minutes later, they watched her put away a rebound after a shot off the cross bar and another shot that was blocked by goalkeeper Kenzie Hamman.

"I think nerves were a factor," Asuncion said of the rough start. "It’s a new team, you haven’t seen them play and you don’t know what they’re going to be doing. By the same token, you can’t let those things happen. You got to be prepared, you got to execute your assignments, hold that near post and make sure (the ball) doesn’t scoot there, because that’s your job."

The Channel League champions settled down and struck back in the 13th minute on a nice combination between Josy Uyesaka and Barbara Gonzalez. Gonzalez, doing a good job at staying onside, ran on to Uyesaka’s through ball and put her shot away to make a 2-1 game.

Sacred Heart countered with another goal that was set up by Leroy. She crossed the ball to Lauren Bolte for the finish in the 28th minute.

Dos Pueblos, however, continued to work hard and pressure the Tologs (9-4-3), the No. 3 team from the tough Mission League.

In the 35th minute Valladares bolted down the right sideline and hit a ball that everyone in the stadium thought was a cross to the far post. It turned out to be a shot as it landed inside the far netting, bringing the Chargers back to within a goal, 3-2.

"Maybe she saw something from that angle," said Asuncion.

Hamman made a terrific diving save on a shot by Leroy early in the second half and Valladares came close to a tying the score moments later.

The senior outside midfielder ran down a loose ball at the top of penalty, turned on it and blasted a shot that pinged off the near post.

Blythe Hastings scores on a free kick to pull Dos Pueblos even with Flintridge-Sacred Heart 3-3. FSH answered with 2 goals and won CIF playoff match 5-3

The Chargers finally caught up to Sacred Heart in the 50th minute on a free kick by Hastings from 25 yards. She ripped the ball to the far back post and out of the reach of goalkeeper Joshlyn Aguirre.

"Blythe has been consistent with her free kicks," Asuncion said. "She’s been able to put the ball where it needs to be. She’s scored a few free kicks from the same side of the field."

Dos Pueblos was fired up, but Leroy brought the Chargers back down to Earth. Five minutes after Hastings’ goal, Leroy took a feed from Jillian Willis, side stepped a defender and buried her shot to put the Tologs back into the lead, 4-3, in the 56th minute.

Hamman knocked away a 35-yard free kick from Emily Gomez before Willis broke through and finished to give Sacred Heart a two-goal lead with 13 minutes left.

DP continued to battle until the final whistle.

"It’s bittersweet that we won’t get to continue our CIF run, but we were able to make history and win Channel League for the first time," Asuncion said. "We have to hold our heads high and keep on moving for next year and keep improving.

"Now we know what it takes to make it to CIF. We now have to figure out how to get past the first stage of CIF."