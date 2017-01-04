Dos Pueblos Rallies Late to Down Canyon

Boys Basketball

Down 15 with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Dos Pueblos turned on the jets and found a way to win, 62-57, at Canyon in a non-league boys basketball matchup on Wednesday.

Guard Diego Riker knocked down five clutch free throws in the fourth to boost the Chargers (10-2) to victory. Dos Pueblos outscored Canyon 22-9 in the fourth.

"As a team we had to dig deep as we have the illness bug right now," explained Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. "I was very proud of the way our team dug into their lead and took it to them in the fourth."

Cyrus Wallace paced the Chargers with 18 points, while Thomas Jimenez scored 17 of his own. Max McCeney added 13 points for Dos Pueblos.

Dos Pueblos heads south this weekend to take on Moorpark on Saturday before opening league play against San Marcos on January 11.

