Dos Pueblos Rallies to Beat Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse Opener

Lacrosse

Mika Henrickson scored a hat trick and added an assist, leading Dos Pueblos to a 9-7 win in the girls lacrosse opener for both teams on Tuesday night at Peabody Stadium

Jamie Sharpe and Becca Baxis each tallied two goals for the Chargers. Mia Barton won three draws.

Lily Wash had three goals for the Dons and Bella Gniadek added two goals and an assist.

"It was very even, back and forth the whole first half," said Santa Barbara coach Jeannette Biava.

In the second half, Santa Barbara pulled ahead 7-5 but Dos Pueblos answered with four goals on fast breaks in the last six minutes.

Dos Pueblos coach Sam Limkeman praised the defense of Carly Holland, Serina Applebaum and Tara Van Hoorn. "They were our most intense and fierce defenders, stopping many shots before getting to goal," she said.

"On the attack, Jamie Sharpe helped carry the team to the victory with her talented stick handling and scoring," said Limkeman.