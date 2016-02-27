Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 2:53 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Dos Pueblos Rally Comes Up Short in Hedricks’ Debut as Baseball Coach.

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 27, 2016 | 4:25 p.m.

A seventh-inning rally fell short and Dos Pueblos dropped a 9-8 decision at Quartz Hill in the baseball season opener and the first game for coach George Hedricks.

"It was an amazing experience," said Hedricks, who was a varsity assistant last season. "Unfortunately, we were not able to regain the lead and just missed making an amazing comeback.  We played stellar defense and our offense never gave up. We needed one more inning.  I am very proud of the way the guys stayed in the game and never quit."

DP took a 2-0 lead in the third inning, only to give it up in the bottom of the fourth as Quartz Hill erupted for seven runs in the inning. Quartz Hill added two more runs in the sixth.

The Chargers rallied to score runs in the fifth, sixth and three runs in the seventh innings.. They had the tying run at second base but couldn't bring the runner home.

"It's easy to shut down after giving up seven runs in an inning so early in the game, but we used it to rally and just came up short today," Hedricks said. "I am looking forward to and glad our next game is only a few days away,"

The Chargers play Burbank in their home opener on Tuesday.

Gio Macias had a big day at the plate for DP on Saturday, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Travis Craven was 2-4 with three RBIs, Colter Nisbet had two hits and drove in a run and Quin Peacock had a pair of hits and a walk.

Craven started on the mound and pitched 3.1 innings, striking out six.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

