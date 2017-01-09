Dos Pueblos Ranked 2nd, San Marcos 3rd in CIF D-1 Girls Water Polo

CIF Polls

Several local teams are ranked in the top 10 in the first CIF-Southern Section winter sports polls of 2017.

The Laguna Blanca boys soccer team received the No. 1 ranking in Division 7. The Owls of coach Goffin Boyoko are 7-0 heading into this week's matches at home against Coast Union on Wednesday and Dunn on Friday in their Condor League opener.

In Division 1 boys soccer, Santa Barbara is ranked fourth. The Dons (12-1-4) kick off Channel League play on Tuesday at Buena.

It's a big week in town for girls water polo as all of the top-10 teams in Division 1 will be here for the 18th annual Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions. No. 1-ranked Laguna Beach, No. 2 Dos Pueblos, No. 5 Mater Dei and No. 4 Orange Lutheran are the top four seeds in the 24-team event.

There's a pre-tournament marquee match-up on Thursday, with Laguna Beach playing No. 3 San Marcos at the Santa Barbara High pool at 7 p.m. Laguna Beach features Aria Fischer who played on the gold-medal winning U.S. Women's Team at the Rio Olympics. She also was a teammate of San Marcos' Paige Hauschild on the U.S. Youth National Team that finished fifth at the FINA Women's Youth World Championships in New Zealand last month.

In wrestling, Dos Pueblos and Buena square off Tuesday at Sovine Gym in a key Channel League dual meet between top-10 teams. Buena is ranked sixth in the Northern Division and DP, the two-time defending league champion, is eighth. Righetti is the top-ranked team in the division.

GIRLS WATER POLO

DIVISION 1

1 Laguna Beach

2 Dos Pueblos

3 San Marcos

4 Orange Lutheran

5 Mater Dei

6 Corona del Mar

7 Foothill

8 Los Alamitos

9 Santa Barbara

10 Huntington Beach

Others: Newport Harbor

DIVISION 3

1 Villa Park

2 Redondo Union

3 Santiago/Corona

4 Righetti

5 Rio Mesa

6 Wilson/Long Beach

7 Marina

8 La Serna

9 Thousand Oaks

10 Warren

Others: Harvard Westlake, Ocean View, Westridge

WRESTLING

NORTHERN DIVISION

1 Righetti

2 Bishop Amat

3 Paso Robles

4 Pacifica/Oxnard

5 Rio Mesa

6 Buena

7 Thousand Oaks

8 Dos Pueblos

9 Santa Maria

10 Highland

BOYS SOCCER

DIVISION 1

1 Servite

2 Cathedral

3 Redlands East Valley

4 Santa Barbara

5 Edison

6 Millikan High School

7 Palos Verdes

8 Paramount

9 Santa Margarita

T10 Loyola

T10 Royal

DIVISION 7

1 Laguna Blanca

2 Riverside Preparatory

3 Tarbut V'Torah

4 Whitney

5 Hamilton (Anza)

6 University Preparatory (Victorville)

7 Vasquez

8 St. Pius Matthias Academy

9 Grace Brethren

10 St. Anthony