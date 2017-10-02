Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:19 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Football

Dos Pueblos Ranked 5th in CIF-SS Division 10 Football Poll

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 2, 2017 | 9:25 p.m.

After five straight wins, the Dos Pueblos has moved up to No. 5 in Division 10 of the CIF-Southern Section football polls. The Chargers are one of five Santa Barbara County teams ranked in division top 10s.

Unbeaten Bishop Diego (6-0) is No. 1 in Divison 6 for the fourth straight week; Lompoc is ranked second in Division 3, St. Joseph is eighth in Division 5 and Santa Ynez ranks sixth in Division 10. Santa Barbara is listed among others in Division 9.

CIF FOOTBALL POLLS WITH AREA TEAMS

Area teams in bold face

DIVISION 2

1  Upland
2  Heritage
3  Oaks Christian
4  Calabasas
5  Valencia/Valencia
6  Edison
7  Norco
8  La Habra
9  Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
10  Cathedral

Others: Redlands East Valley

DIVISION 3

1  Charter Oak
2  Lompoc
3  Citrus Hill
4  Sierra Canyon
5  St. Francis
6  Westlake
7  Villa Park
8  Newbury Park
9  Rancho Verde
10  El Toro 

DIVISION 5

1 Paraclete
2 Yucaipa
3 Lawndale
4 Paloma Valley
5 Paramount
6 Moorpark
7 Harvard-Westlake
8 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
9 Chaparral
10 Los Altos

Others: None

DIVISION 6

1 Bishop Diego
2 Crescenta Valley
3 Oxnard
4 Golden Valley
5 St. Paul
6 San Marino
7 Elsinore
8 Summit
9 Canyon/Canyon Country
10 Fountain Valley

Others: Sonora 

DIVISION 8

1  Rio Mesa
2  Antelope Valley
3  Grace Brethren
4  Silverado
5  Valley Christian/Cerritos
6  Citrus Valley
7  Sunny Hills
8  Millikan
9  Northview
10  Notre Dame/Riverside

Others: Kaiser

DIVISION 9

1  Aquinas
2  Burroughs/Ridgecrest
3  Mayfair
4  West Ranch
5  Cypress
6  Palm Desert
7  Leuzinger
8  Aliso Niguel
9  St. Anthony
10  Norwalk

Others: Santa Barbara, Woodbridge, El Rancho 

DIVISION 10

1 Pacifica/Garden Grove
2 Quartz Hill
3 Apple Valley
4 Gahr
5 Dos Pueblos
6 Santa Ynez
7 Valley View
8 Grand Terrace
9 Arlington
10 Alta Loma 

DIVISION 13

1  Orange
2 Yucca Valley
3 Ocean View
4 Knight
5  La Quinta/Westminster
6  Santa Clarita Christian
7  Nogales
8  Hueneme
9  Rio Hondo Prep
10  Silver Valley

Others: Campbell Hall, Glenn 

EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL

DIVISION 1

1. Faith Baptist
2. Orcutt Academy
3. Villanova Prep
4. Mojave
5. Chadwick
6. Mission College Prep
7. Upland Christian
8. Cate
9. Sage Hill
10. Windward

Others: Flintridge Prep, Coast Union, Thacher

DIVISION 2

1. Hesperia Christian
2. Bloomington Christian
3. Lancaster Baptist
4. California Lutheran
5. Laguna Blanca
6. Rolling Hills Prep
7. Desert Christian Academy
8. Univ. Careers/Education
9. Joshua Springs
10. Calvary Baptist/LV

Others: Cuyama Valley,
Crossroads Chr., Cornerstone Chr/W, 

