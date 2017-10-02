Dos Pueblos Ranked 5th in CIF-SS Division 10 Football Poll

After five straight wins, the Dos Pueblos has moved up to No. 5 in Division 10 of the CIF-Southern Section football polls. The Chargers are one of five Santa Barbara County teams ranked in division top 10s.
Unbeaten Bishop Diego (6-0) is No. 1 in Divison 6 for the fourth straight week; Lompoc is ranked second in Division 3, St. Joseph is eighth in Division 5 and Santa Ynez ranks sixth in Division 10. Santa Barbara is listed among others in Division 9.
CIF FOOTBALL POLLS WITH AREA TEAMS
Area teams in bold face
DIVISION 2
1 Upland
2 Heritage
3 Oaks Christian
4 Calabasas
5 Valencia/Valencia
6 Edison
7 Norco
8 La Habra
9 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
10 Cathedral
Others: Redlands East Valley
DIVISION 3
1 Charter Oak
2 Lompoc
3 Citrus Hill
4 Sierra Canyon
5 St. Francis
6 Westlake
7 Villa Park
8 Newbury Park
9 Rancho Verde
10 El Toro
DIVISION 5
1 Paraclete
2 Yucaipa
3 Lawndale
4 Paloma Valley
5 Paramount
6 Moorpark
7 Harvard-Westlake
8 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
9 Chaparral
10 Los Altos
Others: None
DIVISION 6
1 Bishop Diego
2 Crescenta Valley
3 Oxnard
4 Golden Valley
5 St. Paul
6 San Marino
7 Elsinore
8 Summit
9 Canyon/Canyon Country
10 Fountain Valley
Others: Sonora
DIVISION 8
1 Rio Mesa
2 Antelope Valley
3 Grace Brethren
4 Silverado
5 Valley Christian/Cerritos
6 Citrus Valley
7 Sunny Hills
8 Millikan
9 Northview
10 Notre Dame/Riverside
Others: Kaiser
DIVISION 9
1 Aquinas
2 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
3 Mayfair
4 West Ranch
5 Cypress
6 Palm Desert
7 Leuzinger
8 Aliso Niguel
9 St. Anthony
10 Norwalk
Others: Santa Barbara, Woodbridge, El Rancho
DIVISION 10
1 Pacifica/Garden Grove
2 Quartz Hill
3 Apple Valley
4 Gahr
5 Dos Pueblos
6 Santa Ynez
7 Valley View
8 Grand Terrace
9 Arlington
10 Alta Loma
DIVISION 13
1 Orange
2 Yucca Valley
3 Ocean View
4 Knight
5 La Quinta/Westminster
6 Santa Clarita Christian
7 Nogales
8 Hueneme
9 Rio Hondo Prep
10 Silver Valley
Others: Campbell Hall, Glenn
EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL
DIVISION 1
1. Faith Baptist
2. Orcutt Academy
3. Villanova Prep
4. Mojave
5. Chadwick
6. Mission College Prep
7. Upland Christian
8. Cate
9. Sage Hill
10. Windward
Others: Flintridge Prep, Coast Union, Thacher
DIVISION 2
1. Hesperia Christian
2. Bloomington Christian
3. Lancaster Baptist
4. California Lutheran
5. Laguna Blanca
6. Rolling Hills Prep
7. Desert Christian Academy
8. Univ. Careers/Education
9. Joshua Springs
10. Calvary Baptist/LV
Others: Cuyama Valley,
Crossroads Chr., Cornerstone Chr/W,