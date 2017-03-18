Dos Pueblos Reaches Quarterfinals in DP Invitational

Boys Volleyball

The Dos Pueblos boys volleyball team reached the quarterfinals of its 42nd annual Dos Pueblos Invitational Tournament at UCSB on Saturday.

The Chargers went 7-1 in pool play and was seeded fourth in the Gold Division. They whipped Crespi in a best-of-three playoff match (25-13, 25-14) before falling to Westlake in a one-game quarterfinal, 42-32.

CIF Division 1 top-ranked Oak Pak defeated fifth-ranked Westlake in the championship match 25-23, 25-22. Oak Park was coming off a runner-up finish at the Best of the West Tournament.

“Westlake was very tall across all positions,” DP coach Ehren Hug said. “ We played very tough at the net but could not outlast the arms of the Warriors.”

In pool play, DP beat Oaks Christian (25-14, 25-10), Hawaii’s Kamehameha (21-25, 25-19), Moorpark (25-12, 25-13) and Pioneer Valley (25-7, 25-9).

Curren Malhotra led the Chargers on the day with 36 kills and seven aces. Middle Marcellous Gossett had 25 kills and four blocks, James Halleck had 21 kills, four blocks, Dax Galvan added 16 kills for blocks and Owen Katz 14 kills and two blocks.

Dan Willett led the defense with 28 digs and served five aces, and Parker Crossland picked up 16 digs.

Dos Pueblos improves to 10-1 on the season.

In other tournament action, San Marcos went 6-2 in pool play sets and fell to Saddleback Valley Christian in the first round of the playoffs.

Laguna Blanca went 3-5 in pool play sets.The Owls beat Antelope Valley (25-12, 25-15), lost to Palisades Charter (15-25, 19-25) and Crespi (21-25, 18-25) and split with Crescenta Valley (25-22, 23-25).

“We were led again by Henry Farrell and Jack Copeland on the outside,” coach Jon Roberts said. “We also had good production from Sam Stegall on the right side.

“I was pleased with the way our kids responded to bigger schools that really challenged us. And I certainly found out the areas we need to work on.”

Bishop Diego finished 1-7, getting a 30-28 victory over San Luis Obispo in pool play.

In the Gold Division semifinals, Oak Park crushed Laguna Beach, 42-21, and Westlake beat Palisades Charter, 42-32.