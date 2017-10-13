Dos Pueblos Rebounds From Tough Loss With Win Over Righetti.

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos bounced back from its tough overtime loss to Ventura by defeating Righetti, 10-8, in a battle of CIF Division 3 top-10 teams on Friday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Ethan Parrish scored four goals, had two assists and two steals and drew six exclusios for the No. 10 Chargers (17-7). Righetti is ranked seventh.

Jason Teng scored three goals and had two steals and an assist. Freshman Sammy Arshadi added two goals, two assists, two steals and two exclusions earned.

DP goalie Angus Goodner stopped eight shots and had two assists and two steals.

The Chargers (4-1 in league) play a huge Channel League game at Santa Barbara (4-2) on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.