Dos Pueblos Cracks Top 10 in CIF Division 2 Baseball Poll

Dos Pueblos moved into the top 10 in the latest CIF-Southern Section Division 2 baseball poll.
The Chargers (11-3) have won 10 in a row and are in first place in the Channel League.
CIF POLLS
BASEBALL
DIVISION 2
1 Gahr
2 Bonita
3 Etiwanda
4 South Hills
5 Carter
6 San Clemente
7 Simi Valley
8 Burroughs/B
9 Upland
10 Dos Pueblos
Other: Moorpark, Foothill, Yucaipa, Cajon, Crescenta Valley
DIVISION 6
1 Sage Hill
2 Crean Lutheran
3 Calvary Murrieta
4 Salesian
5 Flintridge Prep
6 St. Margaret's
7 Buckley
8 Desert Christian/Lancaster
9 Dunn
10 Providence
SOFTBALL
DIVISION 41 Torrance
2 La Quinta/LQ
3 Dos Pueblos
4 North Torrance
5 Ocean View
6 Apple Valley
7 Temescal Canyon
8 Aquinas
9 Indio
10 Linfield Christian
Others: Ramona
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
DIVISION 3
1 El Segundo
2 Quartz Hill
3 Cathedral
4 Arroyo Grande
5 Warren
6 Valley Christian/Cerritos
7 San Luis Obispo
8 Paloma Valley
9 Gahr
T10 San Gabriel
T10 Viewpoint
Others: Bell Gardens, Santa Monica, Bishop Diego
DIVISION 41 Saddleback Valley Christian
2 Crean Lutheran
3 Santa Ynez
4 Yucaipa
5 St. Margaret's
6 Flintridge Prep
7 Channel Islands
8 Cypress
9 La Quinta
10 Century
Others: Poly/R, Pacifica/O
DIVISION 51 Damien
2 Laguna Blanca
3 El Rancho
4 Los Altos
5 Oakwood
6 La Serna
7 Diamond Ranch
8 Santa Fe
9 Indian Springs
10 West Covina
Others: Providence, Calvary Murrieta
BOYS TENNIS
No county teams are ranked