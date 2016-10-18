Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 3:55 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos’ Resiliency Featured in Senior Night Victory

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 18, 2016 | 10:21 p.m.

Despite facing late deficits in the first and third games, the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team found a way to claw to victory, sweeping Channel League rival Buena High Tuesday at Sovine Gym. 

The Chargers (16-14, 4-4 league) were led by Danica Minnich, who had 14 kills and 8 digs. 

"It was great to qualify for playoffs for the first time in a number of years with the help of each and every player tonight," said Dos Pueblos coach Dillan Bennett. "It was a true team win."

In the third game, Camilla Tamburini came in with the Chargers down 24-20 and served three straight aces. She also made a key dig that turned into a point, leading the Chargers to a 26-24  win. Tamburini finished with seven kills, seven digs, and four aces.

Dos Pueblos hosts Laguna Blanca Tuesday in a non-league match. 

