Dos Pueblos Responds After Conceding Early Goal, Beats Moorpark, 2-1

Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos overcame an early deficit and beat Moorpark, 2-1, in a non-league boys soccer match on Monday.

"We're like a heavyweight boxer who needs to be punched before feeling like we are a part of a fight," said DP coach Matt York of the team's habit of giving up the first goal in games.

CJ Rodriquez combined with Aldo Becerril for the equalizer. Becerril finished with his left foot as the Moorpark goalkeeper raced off his line in hopes of stopping the shot.

The winning goal was set up by junior Nate Lang. He wove and drove the ball down the sideline and poked it to Hayden Carlson who had made a long overlapping run from his defensive position. Carlson hit a hard, low crossing ball across the goal and senior Humberto Perez put it away.

York praised Sammy Montalvo and Mark Sotelo for stepping up at center back and limiting Moorpark to the single scoring opportunity.

While the Chargers didn't score in the second half, York liked how his team attacked.

"The second half provided some of the most beautiful soccer I've ever seen from my almost 10 years as the soccer coach of Dos Pueblos," he said. "The flow and build of the attack was beautiful to watch and we were able to wear down the opponent who grew more and more frustrated having to chase the ball all night."

Dos Pueblos (4-1-1) plays Arroyo Grande at San Marcos on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

