Dos Pueblos Retiring Jersey of Basketball Star Julyan Stone

Basketball

Julyan Stone, one of the top basketball players in Dos Pueblos history, will have his jersey retired Friday night during the Chargers' game against crosstown rival San Marcos at 7 p.m. at Sovine Gym.

Stone was a sfour-year varsity standout for the Chargers. During his senior year, he averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five steals.

Stone went on to play collegiately at Texas-El Paso, where is the school's all-time assist leader.

As a professional basketball players, Stone has had stints with a few NBA teams and played in Turkey. He is currently with the Fort Wayne, Ind. Mad Ants of the NBA Development League.

