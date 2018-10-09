Dos Pueblos Rides Big 2nd Period to Victory Over Santa Barbara, 12-8

Water Polo

A five-goal eruption in the second period propelled the Dos Pueblos boys water polo team to a 12-8 Channel League victory at Santa Barbara High on Tuesday evening.

Senior Kyle Faison and sophomore Sammy Arshadi each scored four goals to lead the Chargers to their third league victory without a loss while handing Santa Barbara its second loss in league.

After scoring his second goal at the end of the first period to make it a 3-2 game, Faison started DP’s 5-0 second-quarter outburst with shot from the left wing.

Arshadi tallied the go-ahead score and then assisted on Alex Reilly’s goal in a 20-second span to put DP ahead 5-3. Arshadi finished the flurry with 1:26 left in the period.

“We had some mistakes and gave up some easy goals in the first period,” DP coach Conner Levoff said of the early deficit. “We kind of settled down and started playing our way into the game through the balance of that first period then the second quarter played well.

“The ball’s moving fast in the second period and that’s how we want to play.”

Outside of the second quarter, Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh felt his team played well.

“We knew we had to play close to a perfect game to beat them and we weren’t perfect in that second quarter,” Walsh said. “They had some really nice shots, and they have a lot of really skilled players, some good shooters and they’re fast. They always have you on your toes.

"Unfortunately we were unable to stop them the whole way. But I was proud of our effort."

Faison's play provided added firepower to an already potent DP attack.

“He’s been kind of flying under the radar, scoring a couple of goals every time we play,” Levoff said. “Last year, he went from JV to playing off the bench (for the varsity) and scoring twice for us in the CIF final. He’s seasoned, he’s a senior and he’s having a really good season. He’s an important part of our balance.

“Everybody wants to key on two guys (Arshadi and Ethan Parrish) and we’re much more than two guys.”

With Parrish engaged in an intense mano-a-mano battle with Santa Barbara’s Chase Raisin, Faison and Arshadi picked up the scoring slack.

Arshadi turned a block by goalie Angus Goodner into DP's fifth unanswered goal in the second quarter.

Raisin broke Santa Barbara's scoring drought with a sweet lob shot, cutting the margin to 7-4 with 26 seconds left in the quarter.

Parrish answered emphatically with a blistering shot from distance to end the first half at 8-4.

Raisin got loose inside in the third period but he was denied by a spectacular two-handed block by Goodner.

“He’s super reliable back there,” Levoff said of his senior goalie, who made 12 stops and had two steals in the game. “I think a part of it is we play defense that he likes in front of him. He knows what we’re going to give up. We try to cut down shooting lanes and sort of fill what he has to block. He does a really good job of getting to what he should and point-blank stuff.”

Raisin scored his team-leading third goal of the game to bring the Dons to within 8-5. Dos Pueblos, however, came back as Rex Goodner (Angus' younger brother) finished a lob pass from Reilly on a power play to give the Chargers a four-goal advantage going into the final period. Reilly led DP with four assists.

In the fourth, the DP defense forced a shot-clock violation and Parrish scored at the other end to make it a 10-5 game.

Blix cut the deficit to 10-6, and the Dons had another clear shot at goal. But DP’s Morgan Bacon came up with a big field block.

Levoff was pleased how his defenders got their hands up and rejected shots. The Chargers had six blocks in the field.

“Our field blocking was stellar,” he said. “I’ve been hammering them with that, and to watch it pay off in league game like this feels really good.”

Arshadi put the finishing touch on the win for DP with a slick no-look, over-the-shoulder lob into the far corner of the goal.

The Chargers (14-7, 3-0) travel to San Marcos (3-0 in league) for a battle between Channel League unbeaten teams on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. Santa Barbara is off until Tuesday when it plays Cabrillo at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

