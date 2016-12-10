Dos Pueblos Rides Offensive Flurry to Nordhoff Title

Girls Basketball

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team took on Royal in the championship game of the Nordhoff Tournament on Saturday and won 64-36.

The Chargers (7-0) led 14-9 before erupting for 26-1 run to break the game open.

Camilla Casanueva scored 16 points in the first half and was named tournament MVP.

Lauren Noggle, Kristina Mortimer, and Amber Belleti were each named to the All-Tournament team. Noggle notched a double-double, putting up 10 points and hauling in 12 rebounds.

Dos Pueblos next hosts Simi Valley on Dec. 21.

