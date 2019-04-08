Pixel Tracker

Dos Pueblos Rides Ruben Mendoza’s Best Round to Win Over Cabrillo

Ruben Mendoza Click to view larger
Ruben Mendoza of Dos Pueblos tees off on No. 18 at Glen Annie Golf Course. Mendoza shot a season-best 76 to lead the Chargers past Cabrillo. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 8, 2019 | 7:10 p.m.

Ruben Mendoza led the way for the Dos Pueblos golf team in a 408-511 Channel League victory over Cabrillo at Glen Annie Golf Course on Monday.

Mendoza shot a 76 to earn medalist honors in the match and help the Chargers improve to 5-1 in league play.

"Kudos to Ruben for posting his best round of the year and taking medalist honors," coach Dave De Heras said. "He's been really consistent all year. Very impressive work for a freshman."

The rest of the DP lineup shot in the 80s: Matt Pigatti 81, Michael Gentry 83, Aidan Thomas 84, David Cheung 84.

The Chargers (8-3 overall) next play Valencia at TPC Valencia on Thursday.
 

