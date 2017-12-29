Dos Pueblos Rides Strong Defensive Effort to Beat Glendora at Kiwanis Tournament

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos played a strong defensive game and defeated Glendora, 63-48, to reach the championship of the Ventura Kiwanis Basketball Tournament.

"I felt we did a good job defensively tonight," coach Joe Zamora said of Friday night's performance. "Our rotations were better and we communicated on both ends of the court. Glendora has some big time scorers and they played well in transition. Our guys got a lot of deflections and 50/50 balls that helped us at both ends of the court."

The Chargers (9-1) set the tone early, holding Glendora to eight points in the first quarter. They led 16-8 after the first and 25-18 at halftime. Glendora made a run in the third quarter, but DP was able to match the Tartans and kept the seven-point lead, 44-37.

Christian Hodosy scored 17 points to lead the Chargers, Cyrus Wallace tallied 12 and Jake Enrico added eight points.

