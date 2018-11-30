Dos Pueblos Roars Back After Conceding Early Goal, Wins 3-1

Boys Soccer

Dos Pueblos gave up an early goal but came back to score three and beat Paso Robles, 3-1, at the Cats and Hounds Boys Soccer Tournament in Paso Robles on Friday.

The Chargers earlier defeated Lemoore 3-1.

Paso Robles scored in the first minute.

"This is a troubling trend," said coach Matt York. "We gave up the opening goal but this time it was in the first minute of the game when our defense and goalkeeper were not on the same page."

The Chargers immediately gained control of the game and created several scoring chances.

"We missed multiple times in the ensuing 10 minutes, so our team was feeling as though it was just a matter of time before one finally broke through," said York.

The Chargers scored in the 21st minute when a corner kick was mishandled by the goalkeeper and cleaned up by CJ Rodriguez.

Three minutes later, Fernando Ochoa played a beautiful flick into the corner that Aldo Becerril collected and centered it to Mori Chiba for the finish.

Becerril wove through a few defenders and beat the goalkeeper with a shot above his shoulder from point-blank range to complete the scoring for DP (2-1)

York praised Sebastian Rodriguez for his play as a defensive midfielder.

Against Lemoore, Mori Chiba scored the tying goal in the first minute of the second half off a give-and-go with Becerril.

Jorge Gomez collected a diagonal ball from Fernando Ochoa and beat the goalkeeper with a shot across the face of the goal for the go-ahead score.

On the last goal, Mark Sotelo fought through players and slid a ball past the goalie before colliding with him.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.