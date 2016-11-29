Dos Pueblos Roars Back, Beats San Luis Obispo

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos overcame an 11-point deficit in the first quarter and finished strong in beating San Luis Obispo, 64-52, in a Central Coast Classic basketball game on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo.

"We were able to get down by one at halftime," DP coach Joe Zamora said. "In the second half, we were able to hit some open looks in transition and we forced SLO into back-to-back turnovers to take a double-digit lead."

Cyrus Wallace tossed in 18 points, Diego Riker scored 14 and Thomas Jimenez added 12 to lead DP in scoring.

The Chargers (1-1) outscored the Tigers 19-9 in the fourth quarter.

"It was a good road game for us, and everyone had a part in the win tonight," said Zamora.

Dos Pueblos is back on the court Wednesday at Righetti.

