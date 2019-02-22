Dos Pueblos Roars Back, Beats Ventura in Five Sets

Boys Volleyball

Freshman outside hitter Finn Hastings delivered some clutch kills to rally the Dos Pueblos boys volleyball team to a five-set win over Ventura on Friday. The scores were 19-25, 18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 15-12≥

The Chargers lost the first two sets and were down 6-3 in the fifth. Hastings provided a big kill, helping DP take an 8-7 lead. Later in the set, Hastings and opposite Eric Schwartz put away kills to clinch the first victory of the season.

"I like the gut check we gave ourselves tonight," coach Ehren Hug said. "It was an exciting way to start the weekend."

Ventura pounded DP in the first two sets.

"We had a lot of trouble getting our block to sync with their explosive attacks. They were just beating us off the floor constantly for two sets," Hug said.

Evan Thompson got DP going in the third set with a 4-0 service run. Jack Hogan heated up in the attack as DP's passing improved. Sophomore defensive specialist Emmett Ehrnstein provided a boost with his digging.

The Chargers used scrappy defense and great blocking to pull out the fourth set.

