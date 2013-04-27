Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 8:40 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

D’Penguineers Win Rockwell Award at World Robotics Championship

Dos Pueblos robotics team finishes sixth at FIRST world championship

By Vernon Vincent for the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy | updated logo 3:40 p.m. | April 27, 2013 | 5:37 p.m.

Team 1717 at 2103 FIRST Robotics World Championship from Noozhawk on Vimeo.

(Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy video)

After finishing sixth out of more than 100 international robotics teams, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s Team 1717 finally met its match Saturday. In the quarterfinals of the FIRST Robotics World Championships in St. Louis, Team 1717 lost two matches and was eliminated.

However, the D’Penguineers can add this world quarterfinal finish to their two earlier regional championships for a very solid season overall.

More than 400 top teams from all over the world competed on four fields, with winners of each progressing to the grand finale matches late Saturday afternoon.

For the quarterfinal matches, as in previous competitions, Team 1717 chose two alliance partners. Dos Pueblos paired up with two schools from Indiana, but together they were unable to overcome the long-distance shooting of the opposing alliance. (The robots scored points by flinging flying disks into targets, and then by climbing a steel pyramid as the match ended.)

Later Saturday, Team 1717 was awarded the Innovation in Control award. Sponsored by Rockwell International, the award recognizes innovative control systems and excellence in integration of multiple systems. Team 1717’s integration of “dozens of sensors and integrated controllers” allowed its robot to “swerve and glide,” a reference to the unique swerve drive transmission-drive train, a one-of-a-kind design and mechanism.

This was the seventh-straight FIRST Robotics World Championship that Team 1717 has reached. Held in St. Louis, this event wraps up four years of hard work by the senior class. Although the students and their adult mentors fly home disappointed, they can point with great pride at all that they have learned and how they represented their school and their community.

» Click here for more information on the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy.

» Click here for more information on the DPEA Foundation. Click here to make an online donation.

— Vernon Vincent is the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s media relations mentor.

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy’s robot, back, vies with a competitor as it shoots disks into a basket at the FIRST Robotics World Championships on Saturday in St. Louis. (Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy photo)

