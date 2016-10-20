Dos Pueblos Rolls Past Buena

Water Polo

Sophomore Wyatt Meckelborg scored two goals and four steals and sophomore goalie Angus Goodner made fives and added two assists and two steals in Dos Pueblos' 15-1 Channel League win over Buena on Thursday.

The Chargers evened their records at 10-10 overall and 3-3 in league.

Coach Connor Levoff played most of his younger players. Freshman Alex Reilly had a goal, two assists and two steals and sophomore Dylan Bienstock added a goal and a field block. Senior Nick Kline contributed a goal.

The Chargers are back in action Friday at home against Arroyo Grande. The 4:15 p.m. game is part of the school's 50th anniversary and homecoming activities.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.