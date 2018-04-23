Dos Pueblos Rolls Past San Luis Obispo for 20th Victory

Dos Pueblos reached 20 wins Monday night with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of San Luis Obispo in a non-league boys volleyball match at Sovine Gym.

The Chargers are now 20-2 on the season.

"The fellas were excellent defensively tonight as a team," coach Ehren Hug said. "We won the long rallies tonight and I'm super proud of how they played the whistle and competed with a large San Luis team. Our block was making great adjustments tonight."

Dax Galvan led a balanced attack wth nine kills, three digs and one block. Max Raphael put down six kills, had two blocks and a dig. Five other players combined for nine kills. Junior Jack Hogan came off the bench to start sets two and three and supplied a couple of kills passed well "and gave the Chargers a new bounce to their step," said Hug.

Captain and libero Dan Willett led the defense with eight digs and had two aces and three assists.

"He had another spectacular night in the trenches, making the hard driven dig and the scramble tip/roll shot pick-up look easy," said Hug.

The Chargers have a big Channel League match Thursday at Santa Barbara.