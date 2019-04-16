Dos Pueblos Rolls to 16-2 Win Over Lompoc

Dos Pueblos mixed up its lineup and still rolled to a 16-2 tennis win over Lompoc in a Channel League match on Tuesday.
Patrik Gupta went 3-0 at No. 1 singles and the top doubles team of Hayden Carlson/Chris Schniepp also won three sets.
"We had a lot of fun today with our matches, tried some different combinations, and had a great result," DP coach Laura Housinger said. "I am continuing to see more improvement from my team after every competition."
The Chargers are 7-2 in league and 9-2 overall. They play at Santa Barbara on Thursday.
Dos Pueblos Singles
1.Pratik Gupta 6-0, 6-2, 6-1
2. Will Steinberg 6-1, 6-3, 6-1
3. Ryan Belkin 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
Doubles Results
1. Hayden Carlson/Chris Schniepp 6-4, 6-1, 6-0
2. Daniel Truong/Nikhil Gupta 6-3, 6-2, 6-0
3. Andrew Choi/Andy Yang 4-6, 6-3, 6-0