Dos Pueblos Rolls to 3rd Straight Win at Cougar Classic

Baseball

Dos Pueblos rolled to a 15-1 baseball victory over San Gabriel for its third straight win at the Rancho Cucamonga Cougar Classic on Wednesday.

Charlie Cuykendall started and pitched 3.2 innings to earn the victory. He struck out three and gave up the lone run in the first inning.

Dylan Kelley paced the DP offense, going 3 for 4 with a double. Luke Roberts and Drew Darke each had two hits.

The Chargers erupted for six runs the first and added seven runs in the third.

The Chargers (7-2) play against Rancho Cucamonga in the championship game on Thursday.

