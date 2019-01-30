Dos Pueblos Rolls to 9-1 Win, Hopes to Get At-Large Playoff Berth

Boys Soccer

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer finished the regular season with a bang, exploding for a 9-1 win over Cabrillo in a Channel League game at Girsh Park on Wednesday.

Seven Chargers scored, led by Aldo Becerril and Fernando Ochoa with two goals apiece. Leo Rubio, Nathan Lang , Scott Buie, Mori Chiba and Evan Steinberger all scored goals.

Coach Matt York said the Chargers will apply for an at-large playoff berth. They finished fourth in league at 5-5 and recorded an overall record of 14-9-2.

The playoff pairings come out on Saturday.