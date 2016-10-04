Dos Pueblos Romps in Taylor Gustason’s Return

Water Polo

Taylor Gustason returned to the Dos Pueblos lineup and scored four goals in a 15-3 Channel League boys water polo win over Buena on Tuesday.

Gustason, a key player for the Chargers, had been out with a knee injury. The senior led the team in scoring.

Dylan Bienstock scored his first two varsity goals, had two steals and an assist. Joey Stabile and Alex Reilly notched their first varsity goals.

Sophomore goalie Angus Goodner made six saves and had a steal in three quarters of play.

The Chargers are 1-1 in league and 6-8 overall. They play at San Marcos on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.

