Dos Pueblos Romps to Doser Tournament Title

Girls Basketball

Kristina Mortimer scored a career-high 23 points and Camila Casanueva dished out 13 assists, leading Dos Pueblos to a 72-34 win over North Bakersfield in the champioship game of the Ruth Doser Girls Basketball Tournament in Atascadero.

Casanueva was named the tournament MVP. Her ball control and speed enabled her to continuously break North Bakersfield's full-court press and feed Mortimer and other players for easy shots.

Lauren Noggle recorded her first double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Amber Belletti had an impressive stat line of 13 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Noggle, Belletti and Mortimer were named to the all-tournament team.

Dos Pueblos (3-0) is back in action Monday against Bishop Diego.

