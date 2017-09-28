Dos Pueblos Routs Buena 18-0

Tennis

The Dos Pueblos girls tennis team won their fifth straight Channel League match to open the season by defeating Buena 18-0 on Thursday.

In singles, Alexia Vance, Elsie Golden, and Karina Aghayan played efficiently and took two sets each for the Chargers (11-1, 5-0).

In doubles, Danya Belkin and Lucy Golden as well as Neve Greenwald and Cami Chou took their two sets. Then, Ginger Vance took her two sets with Sydney Fry and Kiersten Maxwell.

"I am proud of how focussed the players stayed and appreciated the sportsmanship from both teams," explained Dos Pueblos head coach Liz French.

Dos Pueblos hosts Mira Costa on Friday for their next game action.