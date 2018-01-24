Dos Pueblos Routs Buena to Set Up Title Showdown With Ventura

Wrestling

Dos Pueblos set up a showdown for the Channel League dual meet wrestling championship by beating Buena 61-12 on the road Wednesday night.

The Chargers improve to 3-0 in league and 6-0 overall. They wrestle at Ventura on Tuesday for the title.

Dos Pueblos got pins from Telmo Mendoza (113 pounds), Sean Yamasaki (120) Conner Lee (152), Will Yamasaki (195) and Jackson Stetler (220). Alexander Bello racked up a 20-4 major decision.

Charley Padilla won a 9-4 decision at 106 pounds, Joshua Coronado won 12-2 at 138 and Jose Tolis (170) and Ian Young (182) won 10-2 decisions in their weight classes.

