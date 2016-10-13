Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:34 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Dos Pueblos Routs Buena; Wins Share of League Title

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 13, 2016 | 9:35 p.m.

With a 15-3 rout of Buena on Thursday, Dos Pueblos girls tennis clinched a share of the Channel League title with San Marcos.

The last time the Chargers won or shared the Channel League title was in 1984 under legendary coach Cathy Sanford.

"In my return to DP Girls Tennis, a new team was formed as seven starters graduated," explained Dos Pueblos coach Liz Frech. "Since August, we had no idea how things would turn out by the end of the season. We have only been together 10 weeks and look how far we have come. The girls have impressed me with their work ethic, spirit, and determination. This team has developed and improved in so many ways."

Dos Pueblos was a perfect 9-0 in doubles and went 6-3 in singles against the Bulldogs. Chargers No. 1 player Mikala Triplett played a long, intense set against Colbey Shae Emery and came up short, 7-6

With the win, the Chargers improved to 8-2  and 7-1 Channel League play. The league individual tournament begins Monday at Buena. The first round of singles begins at 2:15.

