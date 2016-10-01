Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:41 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Dos Pueblos Routs Hueneme in Battle of CIF-Ranked Teams

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 1, 2016 | 12:26 a.m.

Dos Pueblos had it all going on Friday night against a CIF-ranked opponent.

Quarterback Kellen Roberts threw four touchdown passes and the defense made a goal-line stand at the 1-yard line before halftime and scored a safety, sparking the Chargers to a 40-15 non-league football win at Hueneme.

It was the first loss of the season for Hueneme, which came into the game ranked third in Division 13 of the CIF Southern Section. Dos Pueblos (5-1), which won its fifth game in a row, is No. 3 in Division 10.

Roberts threw two touchdown passes to Michael Elbert and one each to Tommy Johnson and Cyrus Wallace. Wallace was a big target, catching 10 passes for 147 yards.

Roberts connected with Johnson on an 11-yard strike for the first score and then fired 45 yards to Elbert to make it 14-0 in the first period. The pass tipped off Hueneme defenders and into the arms of Elbert.

The DP defense held Hueneme to three and out, and the Chargers offense went back to work. They got down to the 15 where the drive stalled. Josh Feldhaus got points on the board with a 29-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead with 6:44 left in the second quarter.

Hueneme got on the scoreboard on a Maneko Aupiu 6-yard run. The Vikings converted a 2-point conversion, cutting the DP lead to 17-8.

The Chargers responded with a touchdown, Roberts hitting Elbert for a 42-yard score.

Roberts completed 22 of 39 passes for 363 yards.

The defense set up another score before halftime as Feldhaus picked off a pass by Hueneme's Luis Pulido. On first down, Roberts connected with Wallace for a 31-8 lead with 1:49 left in the half.

Hueneme moved the ball quickly and got to the Chargers' 1-yard line. The Vikings were stopped on two rushing plays before the clock expired.

“Those were big plays,” said Dos Pueblos coach Nate Mendoza. “Thankfully, we made that goal-line stand and that did a lot for us going into the half.”

Erwin reeled off a 48-yard run for a touchdown to give the Chargers a 38-8 lead with 7:43 to go in the third.

The Chargers scored on a safety when Tili was gang-tackled in the end zone three plays after Hueneme had stopped the Chargers at the 4.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 