Dos Pueblos Routs Hueneme in Battle of CIF-Ranked Teams

Dos Pueblos had it all going on Friday night against a CIF-ranked opponent.

Quarterback Kellen Roberts threw four touchdown passes and the defense made a goal-line stand at the 1-yard line before halftime and scored a safety, sparking the Chargers to a 40-15 non-league football win at Hueneme.

It was the first loss of the season for Hueneme, which came into the game ranked third in Division 13 of the CIF Southern Section. Dos Pueblos (5-1), which won its fifth game in a row, is No. 3 in Division 10.

Roberts threw two touchdown passes to Michael Elbert and one each to Tommy Johnson and Cyrus Wallace. Wallace was a big target, catching 10 passes for 147 yards.

Roberts connected with Johnson on an 11-yard strike for the first score and then fired 45 yards to Elbert to make it 14-0 in the first period. The pass tipped off Hueneme defenders and into the arms of Elbert.

The DP defense held Hueneme to three and out, and the Chargers offense went back to work. They got down to the 15 where the drive stalled. Josh Feldhaus got points on the board with a 29-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead with 6:44 left in the second quarter.

Hueneme got on the scoreboard on a Maneko Aupiu 6-yard run. The Vikings converted a 2-point conversion, cutting the DP lead to 17-8.

The Chargers responded with a touchdown, Roberts hitting Elbert for a 42-yard score.

Roberts completed 22 of 39 passes for 363 yards.

The defense set up another score before halftime as Feldhaus picked off a pass by Hueneme's Luis Pulido. On first down, Roberts connected with Wallace for a 31-8 lead with 1:49 left in the half.

Hueneme moved the ball quickly and got to the Chargers' 1-yard line. The Vikings were stopped on two rushing plays before the clock expired.

“Those were big plays,” said Dos Pueblos coach Nate Mendoza. “Thankfully, we made that goal-line stand and that did a lot for us going into the half.”

Erwin reeled off a 48-yard run for a touchdown to give the Chargers a 38-8 lead with 7:43 to go in the third.

The Chargers scored on a safety when Tili was gang-tackled in the end zone three plays after Hueneme had stopped the Chargers at the 4.