Dos Pueblos Routs Morro Bay After Monster First Quarter

Girls Basketball

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team jumped out to a 23-6 lead in the first quarter en route to an easy win over Morro Bay Friday afternoon at the Ruth Rider Tournament.

Strong performances from all around were more than enough for the Chargers, who eventually won 64-35.

Camila Casanueva tallied 17 points despite being under the weather, and Lauren Noggle hauled in 11 rebounds. Amber Belleti neared a triple-double with six points, nine rebounds, and seven steals.

The Chargers improved to 2-0 on the season, and take on North Bakersfield in Atascadero Saturday morning.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.