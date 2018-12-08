Dos Pueblos Routs Nordhoff 63-23 Behind 10 Rebounds, 10 Steals by Ava Sommer

Girls Basketball

Freshman Ava Sommer had a unique double-double and a superior defensive game on Friday to lead Dos Pueblos High to a 63-23 girls basketball victory over the host Nordhoff at the Nordhoff Tournament. Sommer, a 5-10 forward, had 10 rebounds and 10 steals in the 40-point win. The Chargers (5-4) got off to a slow start offensively but were buoyed by Sommer's defensive intensity to force 24 turnovers. Lily Mires and Ashley Gerken led all scorers with 14 points apiece and Dana Nguyen hit back-to-back 3-pointers to build a comfortable lead at the half. In the second half, Lia Gamberdella contributed four points and Olivia Roark added six points and six rebounds to help maintain the lead. "Today was a big day for the freshmen," said coach Phil Sherman. "Ava showed tremendous heart and hustle from the opening tip and Lily Mires got time at all 5 positions and really showcased her versatility. A double-double with steals and rebounds is rare and those kinds of stats speak volumes for the kind of competitor Ava is. "We've struggled on offense lately and emphasized to the girls to find other ways to get points. Today they decided to let the defense create the offense. We are very pleased with how they've responded after two tough losses." The Chargers return to action on Saturday in the Nordhoff Tourney, taking on Louisville at 11:30 a.m.

