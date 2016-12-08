Dos Pueblos Routs Oak Park

Girls Basketball

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team had a stellar afternoon on Thursday taking down Oak Park 70-27 in the Nordhoff Tournament.

Senior Lauren Noggle earned a double-double, putting up 14 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

Kristina Mortimer was just shy of her own double-double, scoring 22 and hauling in 8 boards on the day.

Emily Guzman and Amber Belletti's constant defensive pressure helped the Chargers get into transition all afternoon, and senior captain Camilla Casanueva scored 19 points while dishing out seven assists.

The Chargers improved to 5-0 with the victory, and continue Nordhoff Tournament play on Friday against Louisville.

