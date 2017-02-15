Dos Pueblos Routs Royal in CIF D-1 Water Polo Opener

Dos Pueblos came out ready for the postseason.
Six Chargers scored goals in an 18-6 rout of Royal in first-round game of the CIF Division 1 girls water polo playoffs at Cal Lutheran on Wednesday,
Fourth-seeded DP advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday against defending CIF champion Orange Lutheran at Santiago Canyon College. The last time the teams met, Dos Pueblos scored an 8-7 victory.
Abbi Hill, Britni Tisdale and Chloe Pena each scored three goals for the Chargers, who roared out to a 6-2 lead in the first period and expanded the advantage to 11-4 by halftime.
Amelia Meckelborg was heavily involved in the offense, scoring two goals and assisting on five others. Pena and Kayla Peacock each added two assists. Lola Macy had a goal, assist and a steal, and Peacock added a goal.
Goalie Anna Cable played a solid game in her playoff debut, blocking seven shots and dishing out an assist.
Dos Pueblos improves to 22-7 on the season.
