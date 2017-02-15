Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:00 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Routs Royal in CIF D-1 Water Polo Opener

Kayla Peacock of Dos Pueblos drives to the goal against Royal in a.CIF Division 1 first-round game at Cal Lutheran.
Kayla Peacock of Dos Pueblos drives to the goal against Royal in a.CIF Division 1 first-round game at Cal Lutheran. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 15, 2017 | 6:13 p.m.

Dos Pueblos came out ready for the postseason.

Six Chargers scored goals in an 18-6 rout of Royal in first-round game of the CIF Division 1 girls water polo playoffs at Cal Lutheran on Wednesday,

Fourth-seeded DP advances to the quarterfinals on Saturday against defending CIF champion Orange Lutheran at Santiago Canyon College. The last time the teams met, Dos Pueblos scored an 8-7 victory. 

Abbi Hill, Britni Tisdale and Chloe Pena each scored three goals for the Chargers, who roared out to a 6-2 lead in the first period and expanded the advantage to 11-4 by halftime.

Amelia Meckelborg was heavily involved in the offense, scoring two goals and assisting on five others. Pena and Kayla Peacock each added two assists. Lola Macy had a goal, assist and a steal, and Peacock added a goal.

Goalie Anna Cable played a solid game in her playoff debut, blocking seven shots and dishing out an assist.

Dos Pueblos improves to 22-7 on the season.


Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 