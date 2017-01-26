Water Polo
Dos Pueblos Routs Ventura
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | January 26, 2017 | 9:05 p.m.
The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team ran all over Ventura High in a Channel League matchup on Thursday afternoon by a score of 10-2.
The Chargers (15-4, 5-1) scored five goals in the first and third quarters, while holding Ventura to one goal in each period.
Dos Pueblos travels south on Friday to take on Orange Lutheran.
