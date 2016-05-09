Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:03 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Softball

Dos Pueblos Softball Routs Ventura to Stay On Course

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | May 9, 2016 | 6:14 p.m.

Dos Pueblos erupted for four runs in the third inning and stayed on course for a share of the Channel League softball title with a 10-2 win at Ventura on Monday.

The Chargers play the Cougars three times this week and need to win all three to tie Buena for the title. Buena finished league play at 10-2. Dos Pueblos is now 8-2 while Ventura falls to 4-6.

Ari Cruz went 2 for 3 with a triple, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored to pace the DP attack.

The Chargers kept piling up the runs, allowing coach Jon Uyesaka to use several players off the bench. Starting pitcher Madison Pickett was relieved after three innings by Elly Cutcliffe and sophomore Talia Bloxham finished the game. Cassy Hagel replaced starting catcher Jade Sinskul in the fifth.

Dos Pueblos' defense came up with sparkling big plays by third baseman Anya Schmitz, second baseman Sienna Wagner and Elly Cutcliffe. She made a running catch and fired home to Hagel for a double play.

In DP's big third inning, Schmitz reached on error, stole second and took third on a hit by Alison Milam. Schmitz and Milam scored on hit by Cruz.  Cruz stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Lauren Marmo walked and stole second and Cruz scored on another wild pitch to Nova Sinskul, who drew a walk. Sinskul stole second and Siena Wagner hit a deep sacrifice fly to left to score Marmo for the fourth run of the inning.

In the fourth, Milam reached on an error and scored on Cruz triple to right center.  Cruz scored on a bunt single by Marmo.

In the fifth Jade Sinskul singled,  Bloxham reached on error by right fielder, allowing Sinskul to reach third. Madison Pickett hit a two-run triple to left center.

Wagner scored on sacrifice hit to second by Bloxham in the seventh.

Dos Pueblos (17-7) dropped to third in the latest CIF Division 4 rankings.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Dos Pueblos…004 230 1 —10  7  1
Ventura…000 002 0 —  2   4  5

Madi Pickett, Elly Cutcliffe (4), Talia Bloxham (6) and Jade Sinskul, Cassy Hagel (5).
WP Pickett  LP Navarro

