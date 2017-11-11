Dos Pueblos Runners Season Ends at CIF Prelims

Cross Country

The Dos Pueblos boys and girls cross country teams ran in the CIF-SS prelims on Saturday at Riverside City Cross Country Course. Despite many strong showings, both teams' seasons came to an end.

The girls squad finished 16th out of 25 in Division-2. Kailey Reardon and Josie Morales led the way, finishing 42nd (19:15.2) and 56th (19:36.2), respectively.

"She was new to cross country and distance running this year and has progressed a long way," Dos Pueblos head coach Micks Purnell said of Morales.

Other scorers were junior Emmi Wyttenbach (98th, 20:32.8), junior Molly Gans (131st, 21;27.8), and freshman Maddie Choi (131, 21:27.2).

Junior Nathaniel Getachew and sophomore Joseph Pearlman ran as individuals in the division 2 boys heats. In heat one, Pearlman was 27th after finishing in 16:03.2. In heat two, Getachew was 38th with a time of 16:22.5.

"It's a young team," explained Purnell. "Few have raced at this level before. I think they will be able to qualify for prelims next year and will benefit greatly from their experience here this year when they return."

