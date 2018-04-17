Dos Pueblos Runs Away With Straight-Sets Victory Over Buena

Boys Volleyball

Dos Pueblos earned a Channel League victory Tuesday night on the road at Buena, with a three-set sweep of the Bulldogs.

The Chargers got the win with set scores of 25-11, 25-13, 25-20.

Curren Malhotra delivered a balanced performance with 12 kills, six digs, two blocks and two aces. Dax Galvan added to the high kills with seven of his own, along with three digs and two aces. Dan Willett had 10 digs and two assists.

Setter Parker Crossland continued his high-performing team play with 23 assists.

Coach Ehren Hug reflected on the win, as well as the soon-to-be departure of the Chargers' league opponent.

"We are sad to see Buena leave the Channel League as they have been a mainstay for so many years," Hug said. "I wish Coach Jesse Martin the best of luck next year in their new league."

With another big league win under the belt, the Chargers (18-2, 4-1) will host San Marcos on Thursday. The rivals are tied for first place with Santa Barbara.

