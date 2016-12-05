Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:25 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Dos Pueblos’ Ryan Fidel, Camila Casanueva Named Athletes of Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | December 5, 2016

A pair of Dos Pueblos seniors were honored as the Athletes of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon on Monday

Wrestler Ryan Fidel and girls basketball player Camila Casanueva received the awards for their performances in tournaments over the weekend.

Ryan Fidel, Dos Pueblos wrestling. Click to view larger
Ryan Fidel, Dos Pueblos wrestling.
Camila Casanueva, Dos Pueblos basketball. Click to view larger
Camila Casanueva, Dos Pueblos basketball.

Fidel, a two-time Channel League champion, went 5-0, winning four matches by pins, at the Corona del Mar Duals. He helped the Chargers finish in second place in the team competition. They lost a 34-30 decision against athletic powerhouse Corona-Centennial in the final.

Casanueva started her senior season on a high note, leading the Dos Pueblos girls basketball team to the championship at the Ruth Doser Classic in Atascadero. She had 23 points in an opening win over Mission Prep, 17 against Morro Bay in the semifinals and dished out 13 assists in title-game victory over North Bakersfield.

Casanueva, a returning All-CIF player, was named the tournament MVP

The honorable mention choices for the Athlete of the Week awards include Milan McGary (San Marcos girls basketball), Taylor Beckman (Westmont volleyball), Anna Cable (Dos Pueblos water polo), Heymar Hernandez (Santa Barbara boys soccer) and Gianni Madrigal (Providence basketball).



