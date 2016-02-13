Dos Pueblos’ Ryan Fidel, Diego Lopez Earn Channel Honors; Santa Barbara Wrestlers Make History

Wrestling

Junior Ryan Fidel and senior Diego Lopez led six Dos Pueblos wrestlers to Channel League individual championships and Santa Barbara High crowned two varsity champions for the first time at the league tournament on Saturday at San Marcos High.

Sophomore 122-pounder Josue Vallecillo and senior Miguel Cruz at 162 pounds captured their weight class titles to make wrestling history at Santa Barbara. Never before had the Dons won more than one title at the league tournament.

Vallecillo pulled a reversal and pinned Jesse Tinajera of Buena late in the second period. Cruz wore down Ventura’s Rudy Medina and scored a pin in the third period.

It was a big day for the Dons as they qualified seven of the nine wrestlers they entered for next week’s CIF Divisional Finals at Grand Terrace High.

Fidel dominated his opposition to win the 126-pound weight class and was awarded the league’s Most Valuable Wrestler Award. Lopez won the 170-pound class and was honored as the Outstanding Upper Weight Wrestler of the meet.

Buena’s 106-pounder Juan Gutierrez was named the Outstanding Lower Weight Wrestler.

The top three wrestlers in each weight class qualified for the CIF Central Division Finals. The top five finishers at that meet advance to the CIF Masters.

Dos Pueblos will be sending 12 wrestlers to the division finals.

In addition to Fidel and Lopez, the other Charger league champions were Justin Moua at 115 pounds, Aidan Yamasaki (134), Paul Sigurdson (147) and Erick Nisich (222). Yamasaki and Nisich are both sophomores while Moua and Sigurdson are seniors.

San Marcos had two wrestlers qualify for CIF, Seth Monroy (147) and Anthony Hernandez (287).

Top 3 Finishers at Channel League Finals

108

Juan Gutierrez 10, Buena

Kade Uyesaka 9, DPHS

Miguel Ramirez 11, Ventura

115

Justin Moua 12, DPHS

Dylan Reed 10, Buena

Joseph Alamillo 11, Ventura

122

Josue Vallecillo 10, SB

Jesse Tinajera 10, Buena

Zachary Weisshaar 12, Ventura

128

Ryan Fidel 11, DPHS

Marquis Moreno 11, Buena

Joel Lopez 11, Ventura

134

Aidan Yamasaki 10, DPHS

Jon Huther 10, SB

Hassan Hawara 11, Buena

140

Mina Morkos 11, Buena

Nolan Sullivan 11, DPHS

Marco Carbajal 10, SB

147

Paul Sigurdson 12, DPHS

Zach Ramirez 11, Buena

Seth Monroy 11, SM

154

Adan Andrade 12, Buena

Jesus Corona 12, SB

Alex Ramirez 11, Ventura

162

1. Miguel Cruz 12, SB

2. Rudy Medina 12, Ventura

3. Tommy Johnson 11, DPHS

172

Diego Lopez 12, DPHS

Marek Reszka 10, SB

Adrian Munoz 11, Buena

184

Rupert Ramos 10, Ventura

Brady Yarbrough 12, Buena

Joel Garcia 11, DPHS

197

Carlos Arechiga 12, Ventura

Jose Tolis 10, DPHS

Miguel Hernandez 12, SB

222

Erick Nisich 10, DPHS

Jorge Morales 12, Ventura

Isaac Torres 11, Buena

287

Elijah Jackson-Clark 10, Buena

Will Fader 11, DPHS

Anthony Hernandez 11, SM