Dos Pueblos’ Ryan Fidel, Diego Lopez Earn Channel Honors; Santa Barbara Wrestlers Make History

Junior Ryan Fidel and senior Diego Lopez led six Dos Pueblos wrestlers to Channel League individual championships and Santa Barbara High crowned two varsity champions for the first time at the league tournament on Saturday at San Marcos High.
Sophomore 122-pounder Josue Vallecillo and senior Miguel Cruz at 162 pounds captured their weight class titles to make wrestling history at Santa Barbara. Never before had the Dons won more than one title at the league tournament.
Vallecillo pulled a reversal and pinned Jesse Tinajera of Buena late in the second period. Cruz wore down Ventura’s Rudy Medina and scored a pin in the third period.
It was a big day for the Dons as they qualified seven of the nine wrestlers they entered for next week’s CIF Divisional Finals at Grand Terrace High.
Fidel dominated his opposition to win the 126-pound weight class and was awarded the league’s Most Valuable Wrestler Award. Lopez won the 170-pound class and was honored as the Outstanding Upper Weight Wrestler of the meet.
Buena’s 106-pounder Juan Gutierrez was named the Outstanding Lower Weight Wrestler.
The top three wrestlers in each weight class qualified for the CIF Central Division Finals. The top five finishers at that meet advance to the CIF Masters.
Dos Pueblos will be sending 12 wrestlers to the division finals.
In addition to Fidel and Lopez, the other Charger league champions were Justin Moua at 115 pounds, Aidan Yamasaki (134), Paul Sigurdson (147) and Erick Nisich (222). Yamasaki and Nisich are both sophomores while Moua and Sigurdson are seniors.
San Marcos had two wrestlers qualify for CIF, Seth Monroy (147) and Anthony Hernandez (287).
Top 3 Finishers at Channel League Finals
108
Juan Gutierrez 10, Buena
Kade Uyesaka 9, DPHS
Miguel Ramirez 11, Ventura
115
Justin Moua 12, DPHS
Dylan Reed 10, Buena
Joseph Alamillo 11, Ventura
122
Josue Vallecillo 10, SB
Jesse Tinajera 10, Buena
Zachary Weisshaar 12, Ventura
128
Ryan Fidel 11, DPHS
Marquis Moreno 11, Buena
Joel Lopez 11, Ventura
134
Aidan Yamasaki 10, DPHS
Jon Huther 10, SB
Hassan Hawara 11, Buena
140
Mina Morkos 11, Buena
Nolan Sullivan 11, DPHS
Marco Carbajal 10, SB
147
Paul Sigurdson 12, DPHS
Zach Ramirez 11, Buena
Seth Monroy 11, SM
154
Adan Andrade 12, Buena
Jesus Corona 12, SB
Alex Ramirez 11, Ventura
162
1. Miguel Cruz 12, SB
2. Rudy Medina 12, Ventura
3. Tommy Johnson 11, DPHS
172
Diego Lopez 12, DPHS
Marek Reszka 10, SB
Adrian Munoz 11, Buena
184
Rupert Ramos 10, Ventura
Brady Yarbrough 12, Buena
Joel Garcia 11, DPHS
197
Carlos Arechiga 12, Ventura
Jose Tolis 10, DPHS
Miguel Hernandez 12, SB
222
Erick Nisich 10, DPHS
Jorge Morales 12, Ventura
Isaac Torres 11, Buena
287
Elijah Jackson-Clark 10, Buena
Will Fader 11, DPHS
Anthony Hernandez 11, SM