Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 7:03 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Wrestling

Dos Pueblos’ Ryan Fidel, Diego Lopez Earn Channel Honors; Santa Barbara Wrestlers Make History

Ryan Fidel, left, of Dos Pueblos was named the Channel League’s Most Valuable Wrestler and teammate Diego Lopez received the Outstanding Wrestler Award in the upper weights. Buena’s Juan Gutierrez was the Outstanding Wrestler at the lower weights. Click to view larger
Ryan Fidel, left, of Dos Pueblos was named the Channel League’s Most Valuable Wrestler and teammate Diego Lopez received the Outstanding Wrestler Award in the upper weights. Buena’s Juan Gutierrez was the Outstanding Wrestler at the lower weights.
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 13, 2016 | 9:53 p.m.

Junior Ryan Fidel and senior Diego Lopez led six Dos Pueblos wrestlers to Channel League individual championships and Santa Barbara High crowned two varsity champions for the first time at the league tournament on Saturday at San Marcos High.

Sophomore 122-pounder Josue Vallecillo and senior Miguel Cruz at 162 pounds captured their weight class titles to make wrestling history at Santa Barbara. Never before had the Dons won more than one title at the league tournament.

Vallecillo pulled a reversal and pinned Jesse Tinajera of Buena late in the second period.  Cruz wore down Ventura’s Rudy Medina and scored a pin in the third period.

It was a big day for the Dons as they qualified seven of the nine wrestlers they entered for next week’s CIF Divisional Finals at Grand Terrace High.

Fidel dominated his opposition to win the 126-pound weight class and was awarded the league’s Most Valuable Wrestler Award. Lopez won the 170-pound class and was honored as the Outstanding Upper Weight Wrestler of the meet.

Buena’s 106-pounder Juan Gutierrez was named the Outstanding Lower Weight Wrestler.

The top three wrestlers in each weight class qualified for the CIF Central Division Finals. The top five finishers at that meet advance to the CIF Masters.

Dos Pueblos will be sending 12 wrestlers to the division finals.

In addition to Fidel and Lopez, the other Charger league champions were Justin Moua at 115 pounds, Aidan Yamasaki (134), Paul Sigurdson (147) and Erick Nisich (222). Yamasaki and Nisich are both sophomores while Moua and Sigurdson are seniors.

San Marcos had two wrestlers qualify for CIF, Seth Monroy (147) and Anthony Hernandez (287).

Top 3 Finishers at Channel League Finals

108

Juan Gutierrez 10, Buena
Kade Uyesaka 9, DPHS
Miguel Ramirez 11, Ventura

115

Justin Moua 12, DPHS
Dylan Reed 10, Buena
Joseph Alamillo 11, Ventura

122

Josue Vallecillo 10, SB
Jesse Tinajera 10, Buena
Zachary Weisshaar 12, Ventura

128

Ryan Fidel 11, DPHS
Marquis Moreno 11, Buena
Joel Lopez 11, Ventura

134

Aidan Yamasaki 10, DPHS
Jon Huther 10, SB
Hassan Hawara 11, Buena

140

Mina Morkos 11, Buena
Nolan Sullivan 11, DPHS
Marco Carbajal 10, SB

147

Paul Sigurdson 12, DPHS
Zach Ramirez 11, Buena
Seth Monroy 11, SM

154

Adan Andrade 12, Buena
Jesus Corona 12, SB
Alex Ramirez 11, Ventura

162

1. Miguel Cruz 12, SB

2. Rudy Medina 12, Ventura

3. Tommy Johnson 11, DPHS

172

Diego Lopez 12, DPHS
Marek Reszka 10, SB
Adrian Munoz 11, Buena

184

Rupert Ramos 10, Ventura
Brady Yarbrough 12, Buena
Joel Garcia 11, DPHS

197

Carlos Arechiga 12, Ventura
Jose Tolis 10, DPHS
Miguel Hernandez 12, SB

222

Erick Nisich 10, DPHS
Jorge Morales 12, Ventura
Isaac Torres 11, Buena

287

Elijah Jackson-Clark 10, Buena
Will Fader 11, DPHS
Anthony Hernandez 11, SM

Santa Barbara High qualified seven wrestlers for CIF competition. They are, back row, from left: Marco Carbajal, Miguel Hernandez, Jon Huther, Jesus Corona and Marek Reszka, Front row: League champions Josue Vallecillo and Miguel Cruz. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara High qualified seven wrestlers for CIF competition. They are, back row, from left: Marco Carbajal, Miguel Hernandez, Jon Huther, Jesus Corona and Marek Reszka, Front row: League champions Josue Vallecillo and Miguel Cruz.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 