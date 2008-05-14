Dos Pueblos Sails Into CIF Quarterfinals

The fourth-ranked Dos Pueblos High School boys’ volleyball team moved into the CIF quarterfinals with a straight-set thrashing of the Camarillo Scorpions in a CIF second-round playoff game on the road Tuesday night. Game scores were 25-15, 25-16, 25-19.

Game one started with the teams trading sideouts. The score reached 9-8 with only one point scored on a serve. The Chargers’ Will McCracken broke through with consecutive aces to push the lead to 11-8, and the Chargers never gave any ground with a smoothly running offense.

Through the entire first game, Dos Pueblos lost only one point on serve receive. Ben Johnson got five sets in the first game and put each away. In fact, Johnson got kills on his first nine sets and ended with a glittering .800 kill percentage, plus a pair of blocks.

Game two started quickly for the Chargers with a Sean Park kill followed by a stuff block for a quick 3-0 lead. The lead rose to 14-9 before Camarillo put on its only run of the match more than two points long, scoring three in a row and getting the crowd into the game for the first time. Among his choices at the time, Tim Baxter knew it was time to set Ryan Beall, and Beall hammered one of his seven kills to stop the run. Beall served a service winner, then an ace, and the threat was over.

The Chargers frustrated the Scorpions again and again by digging their best hitting efforts. Beall (nine digs), McCracken (seven) and Jordan Dyer (six) led a parade of 35 digs, many of the spectacular variety. The serve passing also was excellent, as Derek Martinez, McCracken and Dyer consistently let Beall and Baxter run the offense.

In the third game, McCracken did the majority of the damage, and his 10 total kills led the team. McCracken took full advantage of the Scorpions keying on Johnson on one play as he snuck inside the middle blocker to bounce a completely unblocked two-set. Elijah Papen-Blackwell also celebrated some playing time with two blocks and a kill in the final game. Camarillo tried to rally late in game three, but one more good pass led to a Park kill at match point.

Dos Pueblos will play either Beckman or Laguna Beach on Friday night, either in Sovine Gym or Laguna. Dos Pueblos and Laguna Beach, playing with the same 4 and 5 seeds, played a riveting match last year in the quarterfinals, with the Chargers winning by a whisker.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.