Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:38 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dos Pueblos Sails Into CIF Quarterfinals

The Chargers' smooth offense keeps the Camarillo Scorpions down for the three-game set.

By Will Beall | May 14, 2008 | 8:05 p.m.

The fourth-ranked Dos Pueblos High School boys’ volleyball team moved into the CIF quarterfinals with a straight-set thrashing of the Camarillo Scorpions in a CIF second-round playoff game on the road Tuesday night. Game scores were 25-15, 25-16, 25-19.
Advertisement

Game one started with the teams trading sideouts. The score reached 9-8 with only one point scored on a serve. The Chargers’ Will McCracken broke through with consecutive aces to push the lead to 11-8, and the Chargers never gave any ground with a smoothly running offense.

Through the entire first game, Dos Pueblos lost only one point on serve receive. Ben Johnson got five sets in the first game and put each away. In fact, Johnson got kills on his first nine sets and ended with a glittering .800 kill percentage, plus a pair of blocks.

Game two started quickly for the Chargers with a Sean Park kill followed by a stuff block for a quick 3-0 lead. The lead rose to 14-9 before Camarillo put on its only run of the match more than two points long, scoring three in a row and getting the crowd into the game for the first time. Among his choices at the time, Tim Baxter knew it was time to set Ryan Beall, and Beall hammered one of his seven kills to stop the run. Beall served a service winner, then an ace, and the threat was over.

The Chargers frustrated the Scorpions again and again by digging their best hitting efforts. Beall (nine digs), McCracken (seven) and Jordan Dyer (six) led a parade of 35 digs, many of the spectacular variety. The serve passing also was excellent, as Derek Martinez, McCracken and Dyer consistently let Beall and Baxter run the offense.

In the third game, McCracken did the majority of the damage, and his 10 total kills led the team. McCracken took full advantage of the Scorpions keying on Johnson on one play as he snuck inside the middle blocker to bounce a completely unblocked two-set. Elijah Papen-Blackwell also celebrated some playing time with two blocks and a kill in the final game. Camarillo tried to rally late in game three, but one more good pass led to a Park kill at match point.

Dos Pueblos will play either Beckman or Laguna Beach on Friday night, either in Sovine Gym or Laguna. Dos Pueblos and Laguna Beach, playing with the same 4 and 5 seeds, played a riveting match last year in the quarterfinals, with the Chargers winning by a whisker.

Will Beall is a Dos Pueblos High parent.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 